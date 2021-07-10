
Puducherry News
Pankaj Singh calls it quits from all forms of cricket

In the latest development, Pankaj Singh has retired from all forms of cricket. He donned the Indian jersey in 2 Tests and in a solitary ODI. Since then, he didn't play internationa

Sreesanth reveals why he dons 369 as his new jersey number

India's experienced fast bowler Sreesanth made an impressive comeback to competitive cricket after seven long years. Plying his trade for Kerala against Puducherry in Syed Mushtaq

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes Sreesanth into orbit

Kerala proved to be worthy of themselves as serious title contenders especially after their back-to-back performances in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament. They ki

Watch: Kerala's Azharuddeen hits 37-ball century against Mumbai

Kerala have provided a scintillating start in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. They kick-started the venture with a 6-wicket win over Puducherry. They channelised their agg

Watch: Sanju Samson has a thug life moment in SMAT match

India's talented wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson is currently leading Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Kerala started the tournament on a positive note by beatin

Watch: Sreesanth rattles Fabid's stumps with a gem of a delivery

Sreesanth is one of the best fast bowlers of Indian cricket. He was part of the Indian cricket team that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup 2011. The right-arm fa

