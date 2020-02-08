
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Proteas News
thumb

Steyn returns in Proteas T20 squad

Proteas pace spearhead Dale Steyn returns as South Africa's T20 squad for the three-match series against England has been announced on Saturday (February 8).Steyn has been out of t

thumb

Du Plessis keen to have de Villiers back

The Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has spoken up on the much talked about issue of AB de Villiers' possibility to make a return to the international arena at the upcoming ICC World

thumb

De Villiers 'would love to' return in World T20

In what will be a big boost for South Africa cricket team and fans, former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers has reiterated his desires to make a comeback to international cricke

thumb

Faf du plessis named captain of all three formats

Star South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis will lead South Africa in all the three formats of the game, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ তিন ফরম্য

thumb

Former Proteas great calls on de Villiers to quit captaincy

Former South Africa great Barry Richards, arguably the world’s leading batsman in the early 1970s, has suggested AB de Villiers to should give up the Proteas one-day captaincy if h

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.