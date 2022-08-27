Preity Zinta News
Anil Kumble's contract not renewed, Punjab looking for new coach
Punjab Kings, the franchise of theIndian Premier League (IPL), has opted not to renew Anil Kumble's contract,bringing an end to his tenure as head coach of Punjab Kings. Kumble was
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
The Indian Premier League (IPL)is going to have two new teams in the next edition. That means a total of 10teams will compete for the ultimate glory in 2022 IPL.For this, the Board
Sreesanth's message to Preity Zinta goes viral on social media
Kerala fast bowler Sreesanth recently made a grand comeback to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. The 37-year-old pacer proved that age is just a number
Kohli's wicket icing on the cake
Sandeep Sharma's family members are on cloud nine and they have reason to be happy.Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 27-year-old right arm pace bowler Sharma has dismissed V
KXIP owner slams BCCI for umpire error
Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta was not happy with the umpiring as an error of judgement cost them the game against Delhi Capitals in the end.It was just the second day of the I
Preity Zinta's pic with Universe Boss goes viral, Gayle reacts
Kings XI Punjab is one of the very few franchises in the cash-rich league that has not won the title since the inception of Indian Premier League. However, they will be looking for
Preity Zinta comes with easiest solution: 'Legalize betting'!
In it’s eleven years of journey, the cash rich Indian Premier League had been tinged with betting controversies threatening the existence of some franchise teams.Bollywood supersta