Poonam Yadav News
Nida Dar plays and achieves new record despite father's collapse
In the opening match of the series against the West Indies (at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua), Nida Dar became the first bowler, male or female, to take 100 wickets in the s
Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in women’s T20I
Cricket is one of the most beloved sports for Indians and T20 has changed the perception of the game in a big way. This short format limited over game has gained immense popularity
Sri Lankan women's cricket mourn over untimely death of Poojani Liyanage
Sri Lanka's 33-year-old Poojani Liyanage, who died in an accident on Monday was not only a cricketer but a good scorer and umpire also, according to the international woman cricket
Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja top contender for Arjuna Award
The Arjuna Award is the 2nd highest sporting honor bestowed by the Government of India. It is an annual award given by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on 29th August the
India women cricketers donate to help fight against coronavirus
BIPIN DANIIndia's few women cricketers have come forward to donate generously to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and also to the State Governments for their fight against coronaviru
Shortest cricketer Poonam Yadav makes it for India
BIPIN DANIAt the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson (6'-8") proved to be the danger man for the Indian batsmen on the first day of the first
Poonam steers India to upset Australia
In front of a record 13,000 plus attendance at Sydney Showgrounds in the curtain raiser of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Poonam Yadav steered India to an upset victory over A