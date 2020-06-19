
Poojani Liyanage News
SLC gives financial help to Poojani Liyanage's family after her death

Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has also given a financial help of Rs. 1,00,000 to the family of Poojani Liyanage, on lost her life in a car accident earlier this week.This was confi

Sri Lankan women's cricket mourn over untimely death of Poojani Liyanage

Sri Lanka's 33-year-old Poojani Liyanage, who died in an accident on Monday was not only a cricketer but a good scorer and umpire also, according to the international woman cricket

