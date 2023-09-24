Pooja Vastrakar News
Pooja Vastrakar's four wicket haul rips through Bangladesh women as India women reach final
India Women thumped Bangladesh Women by 8 wickets and reached the final of Asian Games women 2023. Pooja Vastrakar's four wicket haul rattled Bangladesh's batting lineup and skittl
Sultana Khatun leaves police job for cricket
7 wickets in three matches.Average is only 7. Sultana Khatun distinguished herself in the Bangladesh-Indiathree-match T20 series with off-spin. Sultana was the highest wicket-taker
Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana miss out India squad for Australia series
Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Ranawill not participate in the five-match T20I home series against Australiabeginning on December 10. In the BCCI press release announcing the squad,Vastr
Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India
India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista
Yuvraj reacts to umpire's controversial decision in India-Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup match
This Women's T20 Asia Cup is completelydifferent from any other tournament. Because this is the first time that anyinternational tournament is being conducted entirely by women ump
Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat
Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna