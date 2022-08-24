PJL mentor News
Sir Viv Richards joins PJL as mentor
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former West India cricketer Viv Richards as Pakistan Junior League (PJL) mentor.Two cricket legends, West Indies' Sir Vivian Richards
