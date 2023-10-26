
Phil Hughes News
thumb

Will cricket players embrace mandatory neckguards?

Cricket Australia's decision tomake neckguards compulsory for players at the domestic and international levelshas received accolades from fans around the world. It was introduced l

thumb

Smith's 'head blow' reminded Archer of Phil Hughes

English pacer Jofra Archer has mentioned recollections of the late Phillip Hughes got into his thoughts after he bowled a 92 mph bouncer that concussed Australia star Steve Smith.

thumb

Warner remembers Phil Hughes after record breaking knock

Australian left-handed opening batsman David Warner talked about Phil Hughes who died in 2014 after got struck with a bouncer in a first class game.Australian left-handed opening b

thumb

Twitterati remember Phil Hughes in his 4th death anniversary

It's four years passed since the death of Australian left-handed batsman Phil Hughes, who was supposed to leave the earth after been stuck with a bouncer.The game cricket has seen

