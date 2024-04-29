PCB News
Kirsten aims to win atleast one trophy for Pakistan in the next three ICC events
Gary Kirsten, the newly appointedhead coach of the Pakistan white-ball team, has already established hisobjectives. The former South African intends to ensure trophy in at least on
Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches
At long last, all rumorsconcerning Pakistan's coaching staff have been dispelled. Two distinct coaches havebeen appointed for red and white balls, respectively. Pakistan followed i
Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in Pakistan T20I squad
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has named wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the substitute for Azam Khan, whowas sidelined for the T20I series against New Zealand owing to an inju
PCB forms a medical board to investigate Ihsanullah's injury issue
The treatment of Pakistani bowlerIhsanullah has created a lot of uncertainty. A few days ago, the PakistanCricket Board (PCB) decided to transfer this pacer to the UK for medicaltr
I worked as a laborer at Ajman Gas while continuing to play cricket: Usman
Usman Khan, a part of Pakistan'sT20I team for the series against New Zealand, has spoken up about the hardshipshe has experienced throughout his cricket career.Like ten other sons
RIP Pakistan domestic cricket: Hafeez
A few days ago, Imad Wasim andMohammad Amir came into the discussion after performing well in PSL. Later,they came out from their retirement in talks with the PCB. Both have got ac
Usman Khan set to play for Pakistan in New Zealand T20Is
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has revealed that Usman Khan is one of theplayers being considered for selection for the forthcoming T20 Internationalser
Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists
Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr
Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is
In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i
Zaka Ashraf reveals reason behind removing Babar Azam as Pakistan captain
In recent days, the controversysurrounding Pakistan's captaincy has attained its zenith. Babar Azam has beenreappointed captain of Pakistan in white ball cricket (ODI and T20 forma
Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie set to be finalized as Pakistan cricket team coaches
Gary Kirsten of South Africa andJason Gillespie of Australia are being considered for the positions of men'snational team coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would rep
Babar Azam may lead Pakistan again
Pakistani cricket promises anendless stream of dramatic moments. After the One-Day International World Cup,Babar Azam stepped down as captain, however, he is in contention to leadP