PCB News
Kirsten aims to win atleast one trophy for Pakistan in the next three ICC events

Gary Kirsten, the newly appointedhead coach of the Pakistan white-ball team, has already established hisobjectives. The former South African intends to ensure trophy in at least on

Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches

At long last, all rumorsconcerning Pakistan's coaching staff have been dispelled. Two distinct coaches havebeen appointed for red and white balls, respectively. Pakistan followed i

Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in Pakistan T20I squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has named wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the substitute for Azam Khan, whowas sidelined for the T20I series against New Zealand owing to an inju

PCB forms a medical board to investigate Ihsanullah's injury issue

The treatment of Pakistani bowlerIhsanullah has created a lot of uncertainty. A few days ago, the PakistanCricket Board (PCB) decided to transfer this pacer to the UK for medicaltr

I worked as a laborer at Ajman Gas while continuing to play cricket: Usman

Usman Khan, a part of Pakistan'sT20I team for the series against New Zealand, has spoken up about the hardshipshe has experienced throughout his cricket career.Like ten other sons

RIP Pakistan domestic cricket: Hafeez

A few days ago, Imad Wasim andMohammad Amir came into the discussion after performing well in PSL. Later,they came out from their retirement in talks with the PCB. Both have got ac

Usman Khan set to play for Pakistan in New Zealand T20Is

Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has revealed that Usman Khan is one of theplayers being considered for selection for the forthcoming T20 Internationalser

Shahid Afridi opens up about 'fake news', gives advice to journalists

Pakistani cricket is currentlyexperiencing a period of transition. A new captain has been appointed followingthe establishment of PCB's new committee. But there's still talk and cr

Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is

In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i

Zaka Ashraf reveals reason behind removing Babar Azam as Pakistan captain

In recent days, the controversysurrounding Pakistan's captaincy has attained its zenith. Babar Azam has beenreappointed captain of Pakistan in white ball cricket (ODI and T20 forma

Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie set to be finalized as Pakistan cricket team coaches

Gary Kirsten of South Africa andJason Gillespie of Australia are being considered for the positions of men'snational team coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would rep

Babar Azam may lead Pakistan again

Pakistani cricket promises anendless stream of dramatic moments. After the One-Day International World Cup,Babar Azam stepped down as captain, however, he is in contention to leadP

