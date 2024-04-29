Pat Cummins News
IPL 2024 : SRH Captain Pat Cummins Stays Committed to Aggressive Batting Approach Despite IPL Setbacks
2023 World Cup winning captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has reaffirmed his team's dedication to maintaining an aggressive batting style despite facing cons
Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family
On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.
You are too good Pat: Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Cummins before SRH vs RCB clash
In the 2024 Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been facing a series ofdisappointing performances. However, their star batter, Virat Kohli, has beenco
Cummins is always well prepared: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) headcoach Daniel Vettori praised captain Pat Cummins for his outstanding leadershipahead of the team's matchup against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, st
"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67
Pat Cummins named world's best cricketer by Wisden
Wisden has announced their yearly Award for 2023. Pat Cummins has won the leading cricketer in the world (Men's), while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the leading cricketer in the world (Wom
Pat Cummins shares his favorite memory in India
Australian captain Pat Cummins had a Q&amp;A session with his fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered a raft of questions. Cummins shared this via his
Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20
Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad
The one thing I like about Cummins is he is a bit like MS Dhoni: Moody
While comparing SunrisersHyderabad captain Pat Cummins to India's illustrious MS Dhoni, cricket analystand former Australian player Tom Moody praised Cummins for his inclusive andi
"When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard" - Cummins on MS Dhoni's craze among the fans
Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh