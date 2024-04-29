
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Pat Cummins News
thumb

IPL 2024 : SRH Captain Pat Cummins Stays Committed to Aggressive Batting Approach Despite IPL Setbacks

2023 World Cup winning captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has reaffirmed his team's dedication to maintaining an aggressive batting style despite facing cons

thumb

Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family

On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.

thumb

Pat Cummins relishes Hyderabadi biriyani with his family

On Friday, April 26, SunrisersHyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins spent time with his family in Hyderabad. Heis now participating in the IPL 2024 at Telangana state's capital city.

thumb

You are too good Pat: Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Cummins before SRH vs RCB clash

In the 2024 Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been facing a series ofdisappointing performances. However, their star batter, Virat Kohli, has beenco

thumb

Cummins is always well prepared: SRH head coach Daniel Vettori

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) headcoach Daniel Vettori praised captain Pat Cummins for his outstanding leadershipahead of the team's matchup against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, st

thumb

"Wish I was a batter"- Pat Cummins after a 549-run match at M Chinnaswamy

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 25 runs on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head's blistering hundred, Heinrich Klaasen's blitzkrieg 67

thumb

Pat Cummins named world's best cricketer by Wisden

Wisden has announced their yearly Award for 2023. Pat Cummins has won the leading cricketer in the world (Men's), while Nat Sciver-Brunt won the leading cricketer in the world (Wom

thumb

Pat Cummins shares his favorite memory in India

Australian captain Pat Cummins had a Q&amp;amp;A session with his fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered a raft of questions. Cummins shared this via his

thumb

Sunrisers sneak home after another Shashank - Ashutosh fantastic partnership

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 2 runs in the last over thriller on Tuesday (9th April). Nitish Reddy's brilliant 64 off 37 balls carried SRH to 182 runs in the alloted 20

thumb

Would Cummins have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20: Kaif

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeatedChennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. During the match, an incident involvingRavindra Jadeja and Pat Cummins drew attention. Former Indian cricketerMohammad

thumb

The one thing I like about Cummins is he is a bit like MS Dhoni: Moody

While comparing SunrisersHyderabad captain Pat Cummins to India's illustrious MS Dhoni, cricket analystand former Australian player Tom Moody praised Cummins for his inclusive andi

thumb

"When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard" - Cummins on MS Dhoni's craze among the fans

Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.