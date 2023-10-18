
Paras Mhambrey News
thumb

I think Taskin is a very good bowler: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

Bangladesh is standing in frontof their fourth match in the World Cup. India is the host in front of theTigers. The hosts are in flying form having won three of their first threema

thumb

Bumrah's comeback boosts India's bowling ahead of World Cup: Paras Mhambrey

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was away from cricketing action for close to a year, owing to an injury which prevented him from taking part in important assignments ear

thumb

Arshdeep Singh has ability to build the pressure says India Bowling Coach

Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praised fast left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh for his ability to deal with pressure. Arshdeep sacked goals from Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mo

