Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 News
Qadir shows his class again as Zimbabwe suffer whitewash
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin of 8 wickets in the last T20I of three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (November 10). With the win, Pakistan whitewash Zimbabwe b
Young Haider, Qadir shine as Pakistan clinch T20I series
Pakistan have beaten Zimbabwe by a huge margin of 8 wickets in the second T20I of three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi on November 8 (Sunday). With that win, Pakistan have grabbed
'No team can take us lightly', says Lalchand Rajput after beating Pakistan
Zimbabwe's Indian coach Lalchand Rajput is satisfied with the ultimate result of the 3rd and final ODI played between the Pakistan and Zimbabwe teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stad
Super Over sees Zimbabwe win over Pakistan
The third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe has ended in an epic tie. Zimbabwe have earned valuable 10 points after winning the Super Over. The series belongs to Pakistan, who won
PCB names 15-man squad for series opener
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revised 15-man squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will be playing their first ODI sinc
Shadab likely to miss first ODI against Zimbabwe
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first ODI of the series against Zimbabwe. This leg-spinning all-rounder is suffering from a leg injury.T
We can compete and beat Pakistan: Chibhabha
Zimbabwe ODI captain Chamu Chibhabha feels his side has a good chance to beat Pakistan at their den. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts.After more than eig
Zimbabwe head coach exempted from touring Pakistan
Zimbabwe Cricket landed to Pakistan on Tuesday without their head coach Lalchand Rajput. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that he will miss the tour.Zimbabwe are set to retur
Amir, Malik dropped as Pakistan announce squad for Zimbabwe series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a 22-man shortlisted squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe.Uncapped Abdullah Shafiq and Rohail Nazir made their pl
PCB not paying Zimbabwe to tour Pakistan
Zimbabwe will travel to Pakistan after three days. At that time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that no extra money will be spent to bring the team to their cou
Naseem likely to miss Zimbabwe series
Pakistan are going to face a big blow ahead of Zimbabwe series as young pace sensation Naseem Shah will be likely to miss out the series due to injury.Naseem picked up a groin inju