Pakistan vs West Indies 2022 News
thumb

Babar's 'illegal fielding' cost Pakistan five runs in second ODI

Pakistan are in great form in ODIcricket. Babar Azam is also in a great rhythm. However, on the day of theseries win against the West Indies, Babar was given the 5-run penalty by g

thumb

Pakistan register 10 consecutive ODI series wins against West Indies

Pakistan have registered anotherdominating win over West Indies and clinched the three-match ODI series withone match in hand. The hosts win the second match of the series by a big

thumb

PAK vs WI: Watch - Imam-ul-Haq vents his anger after a horrible mix-up with Babar Azam

Pakistan and West Indies were currently engaged with each other in the 2nd ODI (rescheduled match) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan won

thumb

Pakistan-West Indies ODI series shifted to Multan

According to the Pakistan CricketBoard (PCB), the three-match ODI series against the West Indies will now beconducted in Multan rather than Rawalpindi where they were supposed to b

thumb

Shadab returns as Pakistan name squad for West Indies series

Pakistan have announced a16-member squad ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. Fivecricketers have been dropped from the squad from their last ODI series squad againstAu

