Pakistan vs West Indies 2017 News
PCB hopeful of having more international cricket in Pakistan
The return of international cricket in Pakistan is rather gorgeous for the hosts as the war abused country thrashed West Indies in the three match T20I series played in Karachi. It
Jason Mohammad to lead Windies in Pakistan
Under assurance of big bonus playing the terms, West Indies national team is on their way to tour Pakistan, the first time since 2006, to play a three match T20I series on coming S
Windies to tour Pakistan in November
At last some good news starting to flow in Pakistan cricket. Newly appointed PCB President Najam Sethi broke the era of draught for the country to arrange home series announcing We
Misbah obtains heroic reception on return to Pakistan
Pakistan’s one of the greatest captains Misbah – ul – Haque on his return to the country on Wednesday morning received a grand welcome from cheering fans and top officials of Pakis
ICC admires celebrated careers of Misbah and Younis
Following their retirement from international cricket, Pakistani greats Misbah – ul – Haque and Younis Khan have been lauded around the cricket world. Praise notes have also been h
'Could play the last series only for my wife' says Misbah - ul - Haque
Pakistan’s retiring Test captain Misbah – ul – Haque, in his farewell speech from the field, ushered special thanks to his wife and his middle order partner Younis Khan who also ke
Pakistan end day 3 in a strong position
Leg spinner Yasir Shah had struck thrice in the first session as Pakistan batted themselves into a strong position on the third day of the third and deciding Test of the series, wh
Yasir earns Pakistan emphatic win
Yasir Shah routed to a six wicket haul to spearhead Pakistan into a 7 wicket win at Kingston, Jamaica. Yasir’s superb bowling show bundled West Indies into 152 runs in their second
Pakistan defends 26-year-old record
Pakistan has successfully adhered the 26 year old record of being unbeaten against West Indies credit must go to a wonderful ton of Shoaib Malik guiding Pakistan to seal the victor
Mohammed, Nurse set up record chase
West Indies have chased down 309 against Pakistan in the first of the three-match ODI series at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse starred in the host's four-
PCB demands veteran Misbah to retire
The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shahryar Khan has conveyed their wish to Misbah-ul-Haq, the captain of Pakistan, that the board wants him to retire after the tour to W