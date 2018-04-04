
Pakistan vs West Indies 2017 News
thumb

PCB hopeful of having more international cricket in Pakistan

The return of international cricket in Pakistan is rather gorgeous for the hosts as the war abused country thrashed West Indies in the three match T20I series played in Karachi. It

thumb

Jason Mohammad to lead Windies in Pakistan

Under assurance of big bonus playing the terms, West Indies national team is on their way to tour Pakistan, the first time since 2006, to play a three match T20I series on coming S

thumb

Windies to tour Pakistan in November

At last some good news starting to flow in Pakistan cricket. Newly appointed PCB President Najam Sethi broke the era of draught for the country to arrange home series announcing We

thumb

Misbah obtains heroic reception on return to Pakistan

Pakistan’s one of the greatest captains Misbah – ul – Haque on his return to the country on Wednesday morning received a grand welcome from cheering fans and top officials of Pakis

thumb

ICC admires celebrated careers of Misbah and Younis

Following their retirement from international cricket, Pakistani greats Misbah – ul – Haque and Younis Khan have been lauded around the cricket world. Praise notes have also been h

thumb

'Could play the last series only for my wife' says Misbah - ul - Haque

Pakistan’s retiring Test captain Misbah – ul – Haque, in his farewell speech from the field, ushered special thanks to his wife and his middle order partner Younis Khan who also ke

thumb

Pakistan end day 3 in a strong position

Leg spinner Yasir Shah had struck thrice in the first session as Pakistan batted themselves into a strong position on the third day of the third and deciding Test of the series, wh

thumb

Yasir earns Pakistan emphatic win

Yasir Shah routed to a six wicket haul to spearhead Pakistan into a 7 wicket win at Kingston, Jamaica. Yasir’s superb bowling show bundled West Indies into 152 runs in their second

thumb

Pakistan defends 26-year-old record

Pakistan has successfully adhered the 26 year old record of being unbeaten against West Indies credit must go to a wonderful ton of Shoaib Malik guiding Pakistan to seal the victor

thumb

Mohammed, Nurse set up record chase

West Indies have chased down 309 against Pakistan in the first of the three-match ODI series at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse starred in the host's four-

thumb

PCB demands veteran Misbah to retire

The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shahryar Khan has conveyed their wish to Misbah-ul-Haq, the captain of Pakistan, that the board wants him to retire after the tour to W

