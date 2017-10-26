Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2017 News
Sri Lanka applied 'Black Magic' upon Pakistan to win Test series!
The once world title holder Sri Lanka is passing a transitional period of cricket in the country; in the post retirement age of a bunch of legendary cricketers, the island nation h
Hasan Ali touches dream
23 year old Hasan Ali embraced dreams of his life, has become the world number one ODI bowler, surpassing legendary countryman Waqar Younis to be the third fastest bowler to claim
Thisara Perera to lead Sri Lanka in Pakistan
Thisara Perera has been named to lead Sri Lanka in the T20I match in Pakistan after some of the senior cricketers turned down to tour the conflict zone. Perera, now, is expected to
Pakistan foreign ministry assures full proof security for Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry Secretary Tehmina Janjua, on Thursday, assured of full proof security for the Sri Lankan team to visit Pakistan for featuring the last T20I match of the
Hafeez accused of suspected action for third time
For the third time in his international career, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been reported for suspected bowling action. During the third one day international against
Mushfiqur jumps five places, Shakib loses top spot
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has moved five places up in the ICC ODI batting rankings after two valuable knocks in South Africa. His team-mate Shakib Al Hasan has lost his No
SLC threats to outskirt cricketers who refuse to travel to Pakistan
In an attempt to convince the country’s cricketers to pay heed to a 24 hour tour to Pakistan for completing the single T20I match to be played over there, the Sri Lanka Cricket sai
Seven Sri Lankan cricketers agreed to tour Pakistan
Seven Sri Lankan cricketers have changed their mind to tour to Pakistan out of the forty contracted who earlier requested Sri Lankan Cricket Board to reconsider playing the last T2
Sri Lanka reluctant to go Pakistan for the last T20I
Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour Pakistan for the third T20I but the players reportedly showed strong reluctance to do so. In a letter signed by team members, the Sri Lankan cricket
All-round Pakistan go 1-0 up
Champions Trophy winners Pakistan have shown all-rounder performance against Sri Lanka as they seal a 83-run victory in the first of the five ODIs at Dubai International Cricket St
Sri Lanka white wash Pakistan
In the neutral venue of the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka registered a sensational 68 run win over Pakistan in the second and final Test match of the two Test series which was al
1 over, 1 run, 3 wickets - Haris Sohail creates new record
Pakistan all-rounder Haris Sohail attained a unique record on Monday bountied 3 wickets in a single over spell in the pink ball Test against Sri Lanka in Dubai.In the 26th over of