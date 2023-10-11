Pakistan vs Sri Lanka News
We’ve found a player just like Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar impressed with Abdullah Shafique
Pakistan chased a record total of344 runs yesterday against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. MohammadRizwan and Abdullah Shafique, both making their tournament debu
Theekshana thinks "inexperience" of bowlers cost Sri Lanka the match against Pakistan
Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshanabelieves that Sri Lanka's loss to Pakistan in their World Cup encounter was dueto the inability of their inexperienced bowling attack to carry out the
All the records of Pakistan against Sri Lanka
In the second match of the day inthe ongoing ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka put up a huge collection of 344 runs bybatting first. Chasing that run, Pakistan won by 6 wickets. Mohammad Ri
Rizwan - Shafique stellar 176 run stand crushes Sri Lanka
Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday (10th October). Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 134* and Abdullah Shafique's fantastic 113 defied Mendis' swashbuckling 122 and Sa
Babar Azam to follow Kohli, Williamson's footsteps in his upcoming days
Newly appointed Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam confirms that the new role of captaincy will not affect his individual performance and he’s fully ready to take the responsibilities
Hasan Ali fails to recover from injury, Australia series in doubt too
Pakistani quick bowler Hasan Ali is set to miss the progressing National T20 Cup in Faisalabad as the cricketer's participation was hampered by back issues, which could influence t
PCB expresses its disappointment over the comments of SL Cricket Chief
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment over the comment of Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva in regards to security plans during their recent to
I got fed up staying there - SL Cricket Board President on Pakistan tour
Sri Lankan board president Shammi Silva expresses his dissatisfaction about the security system of Pakistan and says that they will reconsider the decision of touring Pakistan agai
Ireland to visit Pakistan soon - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom
The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has revealed his interest in touring to Pakistan after spending the last five days in Lahore, Pakistan with an invitation fr
"I don't think PCB have made money from this series" - Gunathilaka
Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka impresses with the hospitality of Pakistan and says that it has been a privilege to play in Pakistan as they have left know no bound
"The security has been perfect"- SL coach Rumesh Ratnayake on Pakistan
Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake praises Pakistan for a successful tour after long time and he also ensures that they have been treated with great hospitality throughout the whole
Inexperienced Sri Lanka complete a 3-0 whitewash over no. 1 Pakistan
The second-string Sri Lanka have whitewashed the no. 1 T20I team Pakistan in Pakistan’s own home ground by 3-0 as the Lankans won the third and last T20 by 13 runs convincingly on