Pakistan vs Sri Lanka News
thumb

We’ve found a player just like Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar impressed with Abdullah Shafique

Pakistan chased a record total of344 runs yesterday against Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Cup in Hyderabad. MohammadRizwan and Abdullah Shafique, both making their tournament debu

thumb

Theekshana thinks "inexperience" of bowlers cost Sri Lanka the match against Pakistan

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshanabelieves that Sri Lanka's loss to Pakistan in their World Cup encounter was dueto the inability of their inexperienced bowling attack to carry out the

thumb

All the records of Pakistan against Sri Lanka

In the second match of the day inthe ongoing ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka put up a huge collection of 344 runs bybatting first. Chasing that run, Pakistan won by 6 wickets. Mohammad Ri

thumb

Rizwan - Shafique stellar 176 run stand crushes Sri Lanka

Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday (10th October). Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 134* and Abdullah Shafique's fantastic 113 defied Mendis' swashbuckling 122 and Sa

thumb

Babar Azam to follow Kohli, Williamson's footsteps in his upcoming days

Newly appointed Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam confirms that the new role of captaincy will not affect his individual performance and he’s fully ready to take the responsibilities

thumb

Hasan Ali fails to recover from injury, Australia series in doubt too

Pakistani quick bowler Hasan Ali is set to miss the progressing National T20 Cup in Faisalabad as the cricketer's participation was hampered by back issues, which could influence t

thumb

PCB expresses its disappointment over the comments of SL Cricket Chief

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its disappointment over the comment of Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva in regards to security plans during their recent to

thumb

I got fed up staying there - SL Cricket Board President on Pakistan tour

Sri Lankan board president Shammi Silva expresses his dissatisfaction about the security system of Pakistan and says that they will reconsider the decision of touring Pakistan agai

thumb

Ireland to visit Pakistan soon - Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom

The Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, Warren Deutrom, has revealed his interest in touring to Pakistan after spending the last five days in Lahore, Pakistan with an invitation fr

thumb

"I don't think PCB have made money from this series" - Gunathilaka

Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka impresses with the hospitality of Pakistan and says that it has been a privilege to play in Pakistan as they have left know no bound

thumb

"The security has been perfect"- SL coach Rumesh Ratnayake on Pakistan

Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake praises Pakistan for a successful tour after long time and he also ensures that they have been treated with great hospitality throughout the whole

thumb

Inexperienced Sri Lanka complete a 3-0 whitewash over no. 1 Pakistan

The second-string Sri Lanka have whitewashed the no. 1 T20I team Pakistan in Pakistan’s own home ground by 3-0 as the Lankans won the third and last T20 by 13 runs convincingly on

