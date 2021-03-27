Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 News
South Africa to allow IPL-bound players to leave Pakistan ODI series midway
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) will allow the players -- who feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) -- after the second ODI against Pakistan on April 4.As such, IPL-bound South
South Africa name second-string squad for Pakistan tour
South Africa have announced their squad for the three-match ODI and three-match T20 series against Pakistan. Although there are regular cricketers in the ODI team, there is a lack
De Kock takes break from cricket
South Africa captain Quinton de Kock's time is not going very well. He has also given bad news before the upcoming domestic cricket. He’s decided to stay away from cricket for now,
Sarfaraz strikes back after Hafeez’s ‘No.1 keeper-batsman’ tweet for Rizwan
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is going places. He has been consistently delivering the goods with the bat and from behind the stumps. He has affected brilliant run-
South Africa level T20I series with a comprehensive win
South Africa have levelled the three-match T20I series on 1-1, after winning the second T20I by 6 wickets.South Africa's historical outing in Pakistan after long gap is closing tow
Rizwan century wins Pakistan first T20I by narrow margin
After winning the Test series 2-0, Pakistan are off to a great start in the T20I series as well, as they beat South Africa by 3 runs in the first of the three-match series in Lahor
Root, Anderson move to No.3 spots in ICC Test rankings
Both Joe Root and James Anderson have risen to the 3rd spot in the ICC Test batting and bowling rankings following their glorious performances in the recently-concluded first Test
Pakistan rise to No.5 spot in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan have risen to the No.5 spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings after their 2-0 series sweep over South Africa, which is their first Test series win against the Proteas in 18 ye
Hasan Ali runs through South Africa as Pakistan complete series sweep
Pakistan medium pacer Hasan Ali has tormented South Africa in Rawalpindi, as the hosts won the second Test by 95 runs on Monday and bagged the series 2-0.This is Pakistan's first T
Markram, Van der Dussen set up exciting final day in Rawalpindi
An unbeaten 94-run partnership for the second wicket between Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen has set up an exciting final day of the Pakistan-South Africa second Test in Ra
South Africa going toe to toe against Pakistan
The second Test between Pakistan and South Africa is still evenly matched, as the hosts finished the third day's play with a lead worth 200 runs and have four wickets in hand.At st
Honours even after day two of Pak-SA 2nd Test
South Africa are trailing by 166 runs after day two of the second Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.[caption id="attachment_158971" align="alignnone" width="640"]