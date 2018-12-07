Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018 News
New Zealand move up, Pakistan slip down to seventh in ICC Test rankings
After the disastrous series against New Zealand, the men in green have slipped down to seventh position in the latest ICC Test rankings while the Kiwis move to fourth.New Zealand c
New Zealand's stunning comeback seals series win
A complete turn around from New Zealand has earned them an away series win against Pakistan after 49 years.With dedication and determination throughout the series, the Kiwis have d
Kane-Nicholls make New Zealand's day after stunning comeback
A 212-run partnership between New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls has turned the game around and the last day of the deciding Test promises to be a cracker of a
Yasir Shah breaks 82-year old record
Pakistan leg spinner Yasir Shah has emerged right into the record books of cricket history overlapping a 82 year old record.In the fourth day of the third Test between Pakistan and
Watch: Debutant Somerville lost his wicket against tricky spin of Bilal
In reply to New Zealand’s moderate first innings total of 274, Pakistan ended the day two in Abu Dhabi with 149 for the loss of 3 wickets.Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail stood for a bre
Hafeez to retire from Test cricket after ongoing match
Pakistan opener Mohammad Hafeez has given a shock to the cricket world as he announced his retirement from Test cricket after the end of first day's play in the ongoing Test match
Abbas ruled out of third Test against New Zealand
Pakistan have been hit with a major blow as fast bowler Mohammad Abbas is set to miss the deciding Test match against New Zealand due to shoulder injury.Abbas' injury curse continu
Twitter hails Yasir after picking up 14 wickets against New Zealand
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been the lone highlight of the second Test against New Zealand as he picked up 14 wickets and became only the third bowler in the history of Tes
Yasir's clinical bowling levels series for Pakistan
After a heartbreaking defeat in the first Test, Pakistan have come back strongly and humiliated New Zealand in the second Test, thanks to Yasir Khan, who one-handedly destroyed the
'Wanted to take 10 wickets in a match, taken in a day,' says Yasir Shah
Yasir Shah’s 8 for 41 in the first innings is the third best bowling figure for a Pakistani in Test cricket behind Abdur Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz.Happened like a dream come true str
Pakistan on top after Yasir destruction
The third day was all about Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah as he picked up 8 wickets and knocked out England for just 90 runs in the first innings.New Zealand started the day afresh a
Watch: Yasir Shah's magical spell against Kiwis
Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah bowled an absolute spell with eight wickets and that spell bowled out the opponents for only 90 runs.New Zealand are currently in Pakistan for a lon