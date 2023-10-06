Pakistan vs Netherlands News
Bas De Leede's all rounder brilliance goes in vain as Pakistan overcome Netherlands by 81 runs
Pakistan crushes Netherlands by 81 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's 120 run stand and some late bursts from Shadab and Nawaz aided them to post 286 on the board despite an
Bas De Leede's electrifying 4 fer restricts Pakistan for 286
Netherlands have restricted Pakistan to 286. Bas De Leede's 4 wicket haul helped Netherlands restrict Pakistan for a per total of 286. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud S
Toss: Netherlands ask Pakistan to bat first
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to field first against Pakistan in the second match of the ongoing ICCWorld Cup in Hyderabad on Friday (October 6).Pakistan will look to tu
Pakistan to take on Netherlands in WC clash
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, is already underway, and the viewers all around the globe have another exciting match in their hand. Pakistan will be facing Netherlands in the seco
Pakistan could lose to Netherlands: Nasser Hussain
Just a few days ago, many werepraising Pakistan when they got off to a great start in the Asia Cup. Butsuddenly Pakistan has become the underdog to everyone. For now, cricket exper