
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Pakistan vs Netherlands
Pakistan vs Netherlands News
thumb

Bas De Leede's all rounder brilliance goes in vain as Pakistan overcome Netherlands by 81 runs

Pakistan crushes Netherlands by 81 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's 120 run stand and some late bursts from Shadab and Nawaz aided them to post 286 on the board despite an

thumb

Bas De Leede's electrifying 4 fer restricts Pakistan for 286

Netherlands have restricted Pakistan to 286. Bas De Leede's 4 wicket haul helped Netherlands restrict Pakistan for a per total of 286. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud S

thumb

Toss: Netherlands ask Pakistan to bat first

Netherlands have won the toss andelected to field first against Pakistan in the second match of the ongoing ICCWorld Cup in Hyderabad on Friday (October 6).Pakistan will look to tu

thumb

Pakistan to take on Netherlands in WC clash

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, is already underway, and the viewers all around the globe have another exciting match in their hand. Pakistan will be facing Netherlands in the seco

thumb

Pakistan could lose to Netherlands: Nasser Hussain

Just a few days ago, many werepraising Pakistan when they got off to a great start in the Asia Cup. Butsuddenly Pakistan has become the underdog to everyone. For now, cricket exper

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.