  • Home
  • Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 News
Year review: Bangladesh cricket in 2020

Year 2020 could have been a big year for Bangladesh cricket. Everything went smooth until all entered the new normal.2020 had promised an ample of matches for Bangladesh men's team

Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral series postponed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have decided to postpone the upcoming One Day International and Test in Karachi for a later date.The Banglad

Pakistan to make final call on Bangladesh matches: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official stated that it will be the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) whom they are expecting to make the final call regarding the implementation of the l

No decision yet on BD matches: PCB CEO

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Waseem Khan said that any final decision regarding remaining matches of Bangladesh would be cleared within next three days.

Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan falls in uncertainty amid COVID-19

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) authorities have fallen in severe doubt regarding the accomplishment of the last leg of Pakistan tour amidst growing Coronvirus scare world wide.BCB

Hasan Ali requests Mushfiqur Rahim to tour Pakistan

For security reasons, there had been a lot of talk about Bangladesh’s visit to Pakistan. Finally, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to play a full series in three phases. T

Tamim named new ODI captain

After the end of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's successful stint as Bangladesh captain, BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has announced Tamim Iqbal as the new ODI captain.Mashrafe played his

PCB prepones Bangladesh one-off ODI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday (March 4) has preponed the one-off ODI match against Bangladesh after request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).The solitary 50-

Coronavirus in Karachi: BCB to hold talks with PCB

Amid ever increasing concern regarding coronavirus outbreak, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to hold talks with their Pakistani counterparts ahead of Bangladesh's th

Mahmudullah to go to Pakistan, but for only one-dayer

Bangladesh shortest format captain Mahmudullah Riyad has withdrawn him from the decision of not visiting in the third phase of Pakistan tour. He has informed the Bangladesh Cricket

Mushfiqur refuses to travel Pakistan again

Bangladesh's premier batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who has just scored his third Test double hundred against Zimbabwe a few days ago, has said that he will not change his stance regardi

Mominul wants both Shakib and Mushfiqur in Pakistan

The two out of three phases of Pakistan tour have already ended. The next phase will be after the Zimbabwe series. The Tigers will play a Test and ODI there in Pakistan.The Test se

