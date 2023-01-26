Pakistan vs Australia 2022 News
Babar Azam named ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hasbeen named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022. In 2021, he was alsoselected as the best ODI cricketer. With this, Babar has won the best OD
Rawalpindi pitch rated as 'below average' by ICC for second time this year
Once again, a demerit point has beenadded to Rawalpindi’s pitch in Pakistan. The match referee was not happy withthe way the wicket was made for the first Test between Pakistan and
It was easier to beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raza makes controversial remark
Former Pakistan cricketer andcurrent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja says that it is easierto beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Test cricket than other teams. He sa
Babar named 'ICC Player of the Month'
Pakistan's three-format captainBabar Azam has been named the ICC's best cricketer in March. Thanks to hisexcellent performance in the bilateral home series against Australia which
Australia win only T20I to finish off Pakistan tour in style
Australia defeated Pakistan inthe only Twenty20 International match played in Lahore on Tuesday, April 5.Despite their bowlers' valiant efforts, the hosts succumbed by three wicket
Babar hits another century as Pakistan win ODI series dominantly
Australia succumbed relativelyeasily to Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series betweenhosts Pakistan and visiting Australia. Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicke
Babar, Imam pull off Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Three-match series is now level at 1-1 after Pakistan have chased down 349 in the second ODI against Australia in Lahore.Ben McDermott's maiden ODI hundred went in vain after Imam-
Bangladesh now ranked No.6 in ODIs
Bangladesh have found themselves among top six in the ICC Men's ODI rankings for the second time, after Pakistan have succumbed to 88-run loss to Australia on Tuesday.Pakistan (92.
Head's 70-ball ton sets up 1-0 lead in Lahore
Fresh from Test series win in their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, Australia have begun the three-match ODI series with a positive note bybeating the hosts by 88 runs in the f
Numerous changes as Pakistan announces squad
Pakistan Cricket Board- PCB has announced their One Day International- ODI and Twenty/20 squads ahead of the three match ODI and a T20 series against the Australia. Inform test ope
Babar Azam undoubtedly the best batter: Vaughan
Former English captain and cricket analyst Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan's Babar Azam is currently the best batter across all formats. He shared the view without any doubt what
Babar 196, Rizwan 104* save the day for Pakistan
Karachi test ended providing all the glamour and excitement of an ideal test match. It concluded with both sides in winning state- Pakistan being only 63 runs deficit from the targ