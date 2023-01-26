
Pakistan vs Australia 2022 News
thumb

Babar Azam named ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hasbeen named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022. In 2021, he was alsoselected as the best ODI cricketer. With this, Babar has won the best OD

thumb

Rawalpindi pitch rated as 'below average' by ICC for second time this year

Once again, a demerit point has beenadded to Rawalpindi’s pitch in Pakistan. The match referee was not happy withthe way the wicket was made for the first Test between Pakistan and

thumb

It was easier to beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raza makes controversial remark

Former Pakistan cricketer andcurrent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja says that it is easierto beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Test cricket than other teams. He sa

thumb

Babar named 'ICC Player of the Month'

Pakistan's three-format captainBabar Azam has been named the ICC's best cricketer in March. Thanks to hisexcellent performance in the bilateral home series against Australia which

thumb

Australia win only T20I to finish off Pakistan tour in style

Australia defeated Pakistan inthe only Twenty20 International match played in Lahore on Tuesday, April 5.Despite their bowlers' valiant efforts, the hosts succumbed by three wicket

thumb

Babar hits another century as Pakistan win ODI series dominantly

Australia succumbed relativelyeasily to Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series betweenhosts Pakistan and visiting Australia. Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicke

thumb

Babar, Imam pull off Pakistan's highest ODI chase

Three-match series is now level at 1-1 after Pakistan have chased down 349 in the second ODI against Australia in Lahore.Ben McDermott's maiden ODI hundred went in vain after Imam-

thumb

Bangladesh now ranked No.6 in ODIs

Bangladesh have found themselves among top six in the ICC Men's ODI rankings for the second time, after Pakistan have succumbed to 88-run loss to Australia on Tuesday.Pakistan (92.

thumb

Head's 70-ball ton sets up 1-0 lead in Lahore

Fresh from Test series win in their first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, Australia have begun the three-match ODI series with a positive note bybeating the hosts by 88 runs in the f

thumb

Numerous changes as Pakistan announces squad

Pakistan Cricket Board- PCB has announced their One Day International- ODI and Twenty/20 squads ahead of the three match ODI and a T20 series against the Australia. Inform test ope

thumb

Babar Azam undoubtedly the best batter: Vaughan

Former English captain and cricket analyst Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan's Babar Azam is currently the best batter across all formats. He shared the view without any doubt what

thumb

Babar 196, Rizwan 104* save the day for Pakistan

Karachi test ended providing all the glamour and excitement of an ideal test match. It concluded with both sides in winning state- Pakistan being only 63 runs deficit from the targ

