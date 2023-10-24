Pakistan vs Afghanistan News
Six-seven years we were waiting for this kind of game: Gurbaz after Pakistan triumph
Afghanistan grabbed a greatvictory by defeating Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing World Cup. The Afghanswon the match by showing their power with bat and ball. After the ma
The sky's the limit for both of them: Trott praises Gurbaz and Ibrahim
After an incredible eight-wicketvictory over Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan headcoach Jonathan Trott gushed over his team. After their impressive win
Babar gifts Gurbaz his bat after match against Afghanistan
Despite losing to Afghanistan,Pakistan captain Babar Azam did not forget to show sportsmanship spirit.Rahmanullah Gurbaz's devastating batting was the major reason behind Pakistan'
We shouldn't have lost against Bangladesh: Nabi
Afghanistan have defeated thegiants like England Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup. However, they losttheir first match against Bangladesh, who are really struggling in the tou
POTM winner Ibrahim Zadran dedicates it to Afghans returned from Pakistan
There's no way the Afghan fairystory should end on the World Cup stage. Afghanistan has now beaten bothEngland and Pakistan. The Afghans earned a historic victory despite having le
We want to make this tournament historic for our country people: Shahidi
Afghanistan made the first upsetof the current ODI World Cup by defeating England. This time they defeated Pakistantoo. However, this victory of the Afghans did not seem like an ac
I'm sure we'll see an exciting game tomorrow: Trott ahead of Pakistan game
The head coach of Afghanistan,Jonathan Trott, is optimistic that his team will be able to defeat Pakistan,which is in a difficult position after losing their previous two matches i
I think Afghanistan will be slightly ahead as favourites against Pakistan: Ramiz Raja
After a good start in the WorldCup, Pakistan lost their way. Although they won their first two matches, theteam is now under some pressure after losing the next two matches. As alw
Shaheen's lethal inswinging yorker sends Gurbaz to hospital
The two superpowers of Asia,Pakistan and Afghanistan, entered the field today in the warm-up match beforethe Super 12 of the T20 World Cup held in Australia. However, due to thehos
Naseem to auction his memorable six-hitting bat for flood victims
Pakistan young pacer Naseem Shahis now a national hero. The pacer, who made his Test debut in internationalcricket at 16 years of age, has recently made his debut in limited-oversf
'Afghanistan have best spin attack in the world'
Afghanistan scared Pakistan in the first group match of Super Four before the senior opponents primed through a narrow victory.[caption id="attachment_104321" align="aligncenter" w