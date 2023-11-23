Pakistan National Cup News
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2023-24 Squads, schedule , Fixtures all you need to know
The National T20 Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on November 24 and last until December 10. 18 teams will take part in the tournament, which will be held at four venues in Karachi.T
Shoaib Malik to captain Sialkot in National T20 Cup
Former Pakistan captain and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik is making his comeback to domestic cricket and will represent Sialkot region in the National T20 Cup after a long a
Asif Afridi suspended by PCB for violating anti-corruption code
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leg spinner Asif Afridi has been provisionally suspended after two alleged breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.The Pakistan Cricket Boa