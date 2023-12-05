
Pakistan Middle Order Batsman News
Heated argument between Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel goes viral during practice session

Veteran Pakistan batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed and newbie Saud Shakeel engaged in a heated argument on the eve of the four-day practice match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI in Ca

We have a better middle order than India, says Basit Ali

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali believes the side led by Babar Azam have a better and more solid middle class than India ahead of the Asian Cup and beyond.India and Pakistan are

