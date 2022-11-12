pakistan mentor News
Not surprising that Pakistan a better team under Hayden's guidance - Brett Lee
Australia's fast bowler Brett Lee says it comes as no surprise to him that Pakistan, led by team mentor Matthew Hayden, are emerging as a better team in the ongoing men's T20 World
Hayden claims every team would now fear Pakistan in the T20 World Cup
The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup came to an end in Australia when on Sunday (6 November) the four teams for the semi-finals were confirmed: India, Pakistan, England and New Zealand.Pakis
Hayden selected as Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup
Australian grandmaster Matthew Hayden will mentor the Pakistan team for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today.The legendary Aussie batsman ha