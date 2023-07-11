Pakistan coach News
Misbah is likely to take charge of Pakistan team again, says Razzaq
Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Misbah-ul-Haq can make a comeback as national team head coach following changes in the management committee.Former Pakistani cricketer Abdu
Mickey Arthur will visit Pakistan during the NZ series
Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur will visit the country next week ahead of his formal appointment as adviser to the national team, PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam S
PCB announce coaching staff for home series against New Zealand
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the management of the men's national team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (
'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement
Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former
Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career
"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l
Pakistan’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf says we shows full confidence in the batting unit
Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has expressed his belief in the batting line, claiming the national side can regularly hit 350 runs in one-day internationals because of th
Australian cricketer wants to Spin bowling coach of Pakistan at 2022 T20 World Cup
Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Fawad Ahmed was recently appointed Australian spin advisor for the Pakistan tour, having previously competed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a
Shahid Afridi aims to become Pakistan's new power hitting coach
Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said it would be an honor for him to serve as the high-impact coach of the men's national team in Pakistan when asked to do so by the
Babar Azam yet to match Kohli's class: Pakistan coach
Pakistan coach Micky Arthur, while addressing the reporters at the press conference heaped praises on the top-order batsman Babar Azam stating that he is just growing from strength