Pakistan All-Rounder News
Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13
The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after
Imad Wasim opts for foreign leagues instead of National T20 Cup
Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has opted out of the ongoing National T20 Cup in favor of participating in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League.Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim ha
Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket
Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. Imad, who worked for Pakistan TV channels after his 2023 World Cup snub, has thanked fans for t
Shoaib Malik predicts the winner of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik predicted the winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of Sunday's star-studded final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shoaib M
My aim Is to break Chris Gayle’s Record for most runs in T20 cricket, says Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik has shown interest in becoming part of Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The former Pakistan captain last played international cricket against Banglades
Shadab Khan was disappointed with his performance in the World Cup
Pakistan cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan has expressed disappointment over their performance after the team was eliminated from the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.Pakistan vice-cap
PCB provides update on Shadab Khan's injury
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took part in a training session in Bengaluru today after having to miss the Bangladesh match due to a concussion he sustained during the team's mat
Shoaib Malik ready to play for Pakistan in ICC T20 2024 World Cup
Former Pakistan cricket team captain and reliable all-rounder Shoaib Malik has made himself available for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Shoaib Malik has stated that he is re
Faheem Ashraf’s Wedding dates announce in November
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is expected to tie the knot later this month on November 25.According to sources, Faheem's mehendi will take place on November 23, followed by th
Shahid Afridi's sister is dead, announces news on social media
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi shared the heartbreaking news of his sister's death on social media on Tuesday. He had previously stated that his sister was in a crit
Imad Wasim revises ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finalists prediction
Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim has adjusted his predictions for the semi-finalists of the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India.Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Sunday revised his predi
Shoaib Malik aims to break Gayle's T20 record
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is aiming to break the record for most T20 runs held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has expressed