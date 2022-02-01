Pak won News
U-19 WC: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the West Indies Under-19 Cricket World Cup. As a result, Pakistan meets Sri Lanka in the match for fifth place in the competition.ANTIGUA: Pakistan
