
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Pak vs Ind News
thumb

Wasim Akram slams Haris Rauf for his bowling against India

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram expressed disappointment over Haris Rauf's bowling performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India.Former Pakistan pa

thumb

Virat Kohli becomes fastest batter to reach 13000 ODI runs

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli is now the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 ODI runs, surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar.Virat Kohli on Monday broke a long-standing Sachin Te

thumb

Weather update for Colombo ahead of Pak-Ind match on reserve day

Despite being affected twice, the high-tension 2023 Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India is likely to be hit by rain again today (Monday) as heavy rain is forecast in Colombo.

thumb

Jay Shah is under heavy criticism as rain interrupts another Pak vs Ind match clash

Pakistan faced India in the Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday and rain played spoilsport.BCCI secretary and Asian Cricke

thumb

Pakistan vs India Match 2 super 4 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The third match of the Super 4 phase of the 2023 Asia Cup will feature a clash between Pakistan (PAK) and India (IND) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo o

thumb

Pakistan announce playing XI for clash against India

Pakistan is all set to take on arch-rivals India in the third Super Four match of the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.Pakistan is expected to face India on Su

thumb

Indian batters can handle Pakistan's bowling attack, says Robin Uthappa

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa made an interesting statement about Pakistan bowlers as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Super Four phase of the 2023

thumb

Pakistan ready to give 100 percent against India, says Babar Azam

Babar Azam after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Asian Cup super four, shared insights into his team's mindset ahead of their blockbuster game against India on September

thumb

Gautam Gambhir unhappy with friendly chat between Indian-Pakistan players during the Asia Cup

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was unimpressed by the camaraderie between Pakistan and India's cricketers during the two teams' clash at the 2023 Asia Cup on Saturday in Kandy, Sr

thumb

Pakistan pace trio makes a new record in Asia Cup

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf achieved a significant milestone in Saturday's Group A Asian Cup match against India in Kandy.The Pakistani fast bowlers

thumb

Rain wins in Pallekele, Pakistan reach super 4s

The match between India and Pakistan has been called off due to rain and Pakistan reached the super four of Asia Cup 2023. Before the arrival of rain India made 266 with the help o

thumb

Gambhir names three Indian bowlers to trouble Babar Azam in Asia Cup

Gautam Gambhir believes Babar Azam will be challenged by India's close-range attack despite coming into the game from a century behind in the opener of Pakistan's 2023 Asia Cup aga

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.