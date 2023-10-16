Pak vs Ind News
Wasim Akram slams Haris Rauf for his bowling against India
Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram expressed disappointment over Haris Rauf's bowling performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India.Former Pakistan pa
Virat Kohli becomes fastest batter to reach 13000 ODI runs
Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli is now the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 ODI runs, surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar.Virat Kohli on Monday broke a long-standing Sachin Te
Weather update for Colombo ahead of Pak-Ind match on reserve day
Despite being affected twice, the high-tension 2023 Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India is likely to be hit by rain again today (Monday) as heavy rain is forecast in Colombo.
Jay Shah is under heavy criticism as rain interrupts another Pak vs Ind match clash
Pakistan faced India in the Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday and rain played spoilsport.BCCI secretary and Asian Cricke
Pakistan vs India Match 2 super 4 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The third match of the Super 4 phase of the 2023 Asia Cup will feature a clash between Pakistan (PAK) and India (IND) at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo o
Pakistan announce playing XI for clash against India
Pakistan is all set to take on arch-rivals India in the third Super Four match of the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.Pakistan is expected to face India on Su
Indian batters can handle Pakistan's bowling attack, says Robin Uthappa
Former India batsman Robin Uthappa made an interesting statement about Pakistan bowlers as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Super Four phase of the 2023
Pakistan ready to give 100 percent against India, says Babar Azam
Babar Azam after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Asian Cup super four, shared insights into his team's mindset ahead of their blockbuster game against India on September
Gautam Gambhir unhappy with friendly chat between Indian-Pakistan players during the Asia Cup
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was unimpressed by the camaraderie between Pakistan and India's cricketers during the two teams' clash at the 2023 Asia Cup on Saturday in Kandy, Sr
Pakistan pace trio makes a new record in Asia Cup
Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf achieved a significant milestone in Saturday's Group A Asian Cup match against India in Kandy.The Pakistani fast bowlers
Rain wins in Pallekele, Pakistan reach super 4s
The match between India and Pakistan has been called off due to rain and Pakistan reached the super four of Asia Cup 2023. Before the arrival of rain India made 266 with the help o
Gambhir names three Indian bowlers to trouble Babar Azam in Asia Cup
Gautam Gambhir believes Babar Azam will be challenged by India's close-range attack despite coming into the game from a century behind in the opener of Pakistan's 2023 Asia Cup aga