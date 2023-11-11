Pak vs Eng News
Mohammad Rizwan offers Prayers on field at Eden Gardens
Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan was once again seen offering prayers on the cricket field during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against England at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Disappointing series as a team, says skipper Babar Azam
The transition from white ball cricket to red ball cricket seems quite difficult for Pakistan as they were first whitewashed in a Test series at home.Pakistan captain Babar Azam ex
England complete historic clean sweep in Pakistan
Ben Duckett led by an unbeaten 82 as England took just under 40 minutes to seal an eight-wicket win and a historic 3-0 win over Pakistan.It took England 38 minutes to record a stun
Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan meets England at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The third and final test of the series begins on Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.Pakistan will
Naseem Shah likely to play the third Test against England
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah will most likely be available for the third Test against England, which begins in Karachi on December 17.Pakistani seaman Naseem Shah, who was unavailabl
Root & Babar ready for Round 2 in Multan as battle for top spot
Pakistan will take on England in the second Test of the series on Friday December 9 as the race for the record for most Test runs in 2022 heats up.As England tour Pakistan for thei
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan meets England at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The second test of the three game series begins on Friday, December 9 at 10:00 local time.Pakistan will play England in the se
Mark Wood replaces injured Livingstone in 2nd Test
Mark Wood will return to red ball cricket against Pakistan in the second Test after a long absence due to recurring injuries. The Pacer replaces Liam Livingstone in the only change
PAK vs ENG: Saqlain Mushtaq discussion on Rawalpindi pitch condition
Pakistan vs. England, Test 1: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq praised the England batters for their aggressive approach on Day 1, but the former off-spinner said the Rawalpindi
Pakistan vs England, 1st Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan are ready to host England for a historic three-game Test series and the first Test match which begins on December 1, 2022 (Thursday) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpi
England announce playing XI for first Test against Pakistan, Livingstone set to make debut
All-rounder Liam Livingstone is ready to make his Test debut as England have announced their starting line-up for the first Test of their historic three-game series against Pakista
Shaheen Afridi a great loss for Pakistan, says Brendon McCullum
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence through injury is a "huge loss" for Pakistan in the three-game Test series that begins this week, England head coach Brendon McCullum said