Pak vs Afg News
Mohammad Yousuf claims Babar Azam cried after defeat against Afghanistan
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that he heard current captain Babar Azam crying after the defeat against Afghanistan in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.The Pakist
Pakistan played worst cricket against Afghanistan, says Waqar Younis
Former Pakistan fast bowler and cricket legend Waqar Younis, who currently wears the commentary cap, was at a loss for words as Afghanistan absolutely annihilated his team in a his
Pakistan finally hit first six in the powerplay after 1168 balls
In the ongoing 2023 World Cup, Pakistan won the toss and batted first in the crucial World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Pakistan faced Afghan
There will be a new Pakistani team in Chennai, says Imam-ul-Haq
Opener Imam-Ul-Haq on Sunday promised that a new Pakistan team will take the field after two World Cup defeats against Afghanistan.The Pakistan World Cup caravan has moved to Chenn
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match 22, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After back-to-back defeats, Pakistan will look to bounce back when they take on Afghanistan in the 22nd match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The match will be played at the MA C
Fakhar Zaman likely to miss match against Afghanistan
In the Green Shirts' fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on October 23 will not feature Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman.With Pakistan
Mujeeb's late heroic goes in vain as Pakistan clean sweep Afghanistan
Pakistan thumped Afghanistan by 59 runs on Saturday (26th August) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Fifties from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and a three wicket haul from Shadab K
Naseem Shah dedicates Victory to Shadab Khan
After a big win against Afghanistan, Naseem Shah used a platform called "X" to dedicate the win to his teammate Shadab Khan, saying, "This win is for you Shadab Khan."The second On
Haris Rauf's deadliest spell demolishes Afghanistan in the first ODI
Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan by a massive margin of 142 runs on Tuesday (22nd August) at Mahindra Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. Fifty from Imam-Ul-Haq and a deadli
UAE police arrest Afghan fans for violation after match against Pakistan
Afghanistan cricket fans vandalized the stadium, hurled chairs at Pakistani fans and engaged in isolated fistfights outside the stadium grounds after losing to Pakistan in an Asian
Pakistan to meet Afghanistan again in ICC World Cup warm-up schedule
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the warm-up matches for all 16 teams ahead of October's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.After a heated encounter at the o
Afghan fans attack Pakistani fans after exciting encounter at Asia Cup
It was one of the most thrilling results in recent cricket history as Pakistan managed to earn a win from Afghanistan's Asian Cup match, which sent the latter out of Sharjah and th