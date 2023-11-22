Pak tour to NED News
Pakistan's tour of Netherlands has been postponed indefinitely, Reports
According to reports, Pakistan's expected tour of Netherlands next year will be postponed for now due to scheduling issues. Pakistan was scheduled to tour the Netherlands in May ne
Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The first ODI of a three-game series between Netherlands (NED) and Pakistan (PAK) will take place on August 16, 2022 (Tuesday) at Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.ned-