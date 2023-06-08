Pace Bowler News
Adam Milne given a NZC contract after five years
Fast bowler Adam Milne has been offered a central New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contract for the first time in five years.Adam Milne has been handed a central contract for New Zealand
Pat Cummins returns home due to serious family health issue
Australia captain Pat Cummins has flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar series in Indore.
Mitchell Starc hopeful to be available for playing 11 in 2nd Test in Delhi
An optimistic Mitchell Starc said on Wednesday he was confident of returning to the Australian XI for the second Test against India, which begins in New Delhi on Friday.Australian
Stuart Broad returns as England's XI for the 1st Test against New Zealand
England on Tuesday named their starting XI for the opening test against New Zealand, to be played at Mount Maunganui on February 16.Stuart Broad will return to the England team for
Shahnawaz Dahani likely to be ruled out of PSL 8 due to injury
Multan Sultans' young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to be ruled out of the current eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL) season due to injury.Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani could
Kiwi bowler Kyle Jamieson ruled Out of England Test series
Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand was forced to withdraw from the England Test series on Tuesday due to a stress fracture returning to his back.New Zealand fast bowler Kyle
Wahab Riaz set to become a sports minister of Punjab government
Cricketer Wahab Riaz has been appointed as Punjab's interim sports minister. His name was included in the interim ministers who took the oath yesterday.Pakistan's pacer veteran Wah
Basit Ali wants Shaheen Afridi to lead Pakistan team
Former Pakistani batter, Basit Ali believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should change the captain of the national team in all three formats.Former Pakistan cricketer Basi
Peter Siddle set to return to Somerset for 2023 season
Aussie pacer Peter Siddle will return to Somerset for the upcoming County Championship and T20 Blast season, the club announced on Tuesday (24 January).Former Australian navigator
Allan Donald wants Bangladesh to bowl like England fast bowlers
Bangladesh fast bowling coach Allan Donald wants his bowlers to take the English pacemakers as a reference ahead of the second friendly against the Indian team.Bangladesh need to h
Shaheen Afridi a great loss for Pakistan, says Brendon McCullum
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence through injury is a "huge loss" for Pakistan in the three-game Test series that begins this week, England head coach Brendon McCullum said
Tim Southee Completes 200 ODI Wickets
Tim Southee 200th ODI Wicket: Black Caps bowler Tim Southee set a new record with his 200th wicket in a one-day match. In international cricket, Southee currently holds the record