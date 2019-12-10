Paarl Rocks News
Watch: Udana displays exceptional level of sportsmanship in MSL 2019
Cricket has seen good, bad and ugly moments during the passage of play. While there are players, officials do match-fixing and corruption behind the scenes to spoil the gentleman's
Watch: Bravo goes crazy after Paarl Rocks qualify for play-offs
After restricting Bay Giants to 129 runs, Paars Rocks won the match comfortably by 6 wickets to earn their place in the play-offs of the first edition of South Africa's Mzansi Supe