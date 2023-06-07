Ottis Gibson News
Sometimes it feels bad: Taskin after turning down country cricket contract
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed gotan offer to play in the IPL, but had to ignore the call of Lucknow Super Giantsfor the sake of the national team. Multan Sultans called him also to
Taskin Ahmed receives offer to play English county cricket, but BCB denies NOC
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) did not give a 'no-objection certificate (NOC)’ to Taskin to play Englishcounty cricket because of the ICC ODI World Cup. It will also be decided
Yorkshire appoint Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal
Former England bowling coach and West India international Gibson will take up his role at Headingly in February once his stint with Pakistan's Super League side, the Multan Sultans
Ottis Gibson creates history joining Yorkshire
Former Bangladesh pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson has made a new career in the county. Gibson has been named head coach of the county's most popular team in Yorkshire. The 52-yea
Gibson parts ways with Bangladesh, Domingo to remain
Ottis Gibson's tenure as Bangladesh's fast bowling coach has ended, while Russell Domingo will continue as the head coach.Gibson came to Bangladesh with a two-year contract in whic
Multan Sultans announce Gibson as their bowling coach
Bangladesh pace bowling coach Otis Gibson has joined the coaching panel of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans. He will be assistant coach in Multan.Multan Sultans anno
'We saw highs and lows' - Gibson on Bangladesh's performance
Just four days after pulling off a great in Mount Maunganui, Christchurch has possessed different challenge to Bangladesh against the hosts New Zealand.While Bangladesh bowlers mad
Bangladesh wants full use of chances with England
Bangladesh lost two close ties in this ICC World Twenty/20 already. They face England in the next game, where Bangladesh wants to defeat England using their chances successfully.Ba
Bangladesh do huge catch practice: Gibson
The cricketers of Bangladesh Cricket Team are in heat for dropping catches repeatedly. Ottis Gibson senior member of the team management is not worried with these drops and said th
Team management stands beside Liton
Liton Das would like to forget the game against Sri Lanka. In which his two drop catches has made him villain and trolled in Social Media by his fans. But he has the got the suppor
Gibson unavailable for Sri Lanka ODIs
Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson will be on a leave during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka.Bangladesh Cricket Board director Akram Khan confirmed Gibson's unavailab
Mustafizur will bowl more inswingers: Gibson
Bangladesh pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson has praised Mustafizur Rahman after the latter showed impressive performance in the first ODI against West Indies.Mustafizur, who took 2