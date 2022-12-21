
Opener News
thumb

David Warner has no plans to retire from Test Cricket, says Manager

David Warner has averaged just over 20 in 10 Tests in 2022 and questions have been asked about his place at the top of Australia's batting order. However, his manager is confident

thumb

Green's performances as opener very impressive says McDonald

Having played just one T20I ahead of the three-match series against India and having previously not opened innings in any T20 cricket, Cameron Green proved to be the surprise packa

thumb

We trust each other blindly - Rizwan on his relationship with Babar

Pakistan's opening batter Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he and Babar Azam trust each other blindly and both have great communication with each other which helps them build good

thumb

Australian Opener Batsman Usman Khawaja says "ODI cricket is dying slowly,

Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has claimed international one-day cricket is slowly dying and the format is the last of the three formats.Khawaja's reaction comes against t

thumb

Rohit Sharma shares a special heartwarming note for fans for the completion of 15 years in international cricket

On this day 15 years ago, India captain Rohit Sharma made his international debut. The 35-year-old played his first game for Team India against Ireland on 23 June 2007 during a One

thumb

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq claims second place in ODI ranking

Pakistan's opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has dethroned Indian batsman Virat Kohli from second place in the ICC Men ODI Batting rankings after an outstanding performance in Australia

