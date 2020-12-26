
Ollie Davies News
thumb

Watch: Ollie Davies smashes five consecutive sixes

Sydney Thunder's right-handed batsman Ollie Davies smashed five straight sixes in two different overs in the league game against Melbourne Renegades.The Australian summer of cricke

thumb

Watch: Australian U19 batsman hit six sixes in an over

A young Australian U19 batsman Ollie Davies hit smashed a double century in a one-day game including a special record of six sixes in an over.The 18-year-old batter played a bliste

thumb

Australia U-19 batsman hit six sixes in an over

A young Australia U-19 batsman Ollie Davies hit six sixes in an over at the Cricket Australia Under 19 Male National Championships in Adelaide.There are many incidents in Internati

