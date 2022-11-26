
ODI Debut News
thumb

I think he had a good debut – Zaheer Khan praises Umran Malik

Umran Malik, along with Arshdeep Singh, made his ODI debut in India when the Men in Blue faced New Zealand in the first of three ODIs at Eden Park in Auckland on 25 November 2022.

thumb

West Indies Jayden Seales hails Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal's mentoring after LPL stint

Jayden Seales will make his ODI debut for West Indies against Ireland on Saturday, knowing that his ability to adapt to situations and learn on the job will be crucial given his li

