ODI cricket format News
ODI Cricket format test you completely as a batsman: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli explained why he loves playing ODI cricket ahead of the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. Kohli is considered one of the best when it comes to this format and is second on the li

ODI Cricket is technique and quiet has its beauty. I love playing it says Shikhar Dhawan

"I try to make the best of every opportunity I get. Whether it's IPL, domestic cricket or ODI, I just want to do well and that's the only thing under my control," said Dhawan.“I fe

ICC actively defends the ODI Cricket format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (28 July) strongly defended the ODI format despite calls for it to be scrapped.The Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday

