
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







ODI Career News
thumb

Salman Butt statement on legendary Wasim Akram's remarks on 'dying' ODI Cricket

The former Pakistani skipper commented on Wasim Akram's recent remarks about the future of ODIs, where the country's legendary former pacer had said the format was "kind of dying".

thumb

Shreyas Iyer becomes second fastest Indian to 1,000 runs in ODIs

WI vs IND: Shreyas Iyer hit the milestone of 1,000 ODI runs during the ODI opening game against the West Indies on Friday at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.Indian batter Shreyas

thumb

Australian Opener Batsman Usman Khawaja says "ODI cricket is dying slowly,

Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has claimed international one-day cricket is slowly dying and the format is the last of the three formats.Khawaja's reaction comes against t

thumb

Indian All-Rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulates to Ben Stokes on his 'tremendous' ODI career

NEW DELHI [INDIA]: The former batsman from India congratulated England all-rounder Ben Stokes who announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on Monday.Yuvraj Singh

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.