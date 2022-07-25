ODI Career News
Salman Butt statement on legendary Wasim Akram's remarks on 'dying' ODI Cricket
The former Pakistani skipper commented on Wasim Akram's recent remarks about the future of ODIs, where the country's legendary former pacer had said the format was "kind of dying".
Shreyas Iyer becomes second fastest Indian to 1,000 runs in ODIs
WI vs IND: Shreyas Iyer hit the milestone of 1,000 ODI runs during the ODI opening game against the West Indies on Friday at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.Indian batter Shreyas
Australian Opener Batsman Usman Khawaja says "ODI cricket is dying slowly,
Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has claimed international one-day cricket is slowly dying and the format is the last of the three formats.Khawaja's reaction comes against t
Indian All-Rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulates to Ben Stokes on his 'tremendous' ODI career
NEW DELHI [INDIA]: The former batsman from India congratulated England all-rounder Ben Stokes who announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on Monday.Yuvraj Singh