Odean Smith News
Openers, bowlers help Windies win the series with one game to spare

West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates in the second ODI by a huge margin of 78 runs to go 2-0 ahead in the series. With two win in hands, WI ultimately won the series against UA

Morgan and Azam steer New York Strikers to a last ball win over Deccan Gladiators

Eoin Morgan and Azam Khan steeredNew York Strikers to a well fought eight-wicket win over Deccan Gladiators offthe last ball in the first match of the fourth day in the Abu Dhabi T

7 Bangladesh cricketers including Shakib, Tamim, Litton register for PSL draft

A bunch of foreign cricketershave included their names in the players' draft of the eighth season ofPakistan Super League (PSL). Among them, there are 7 Bangladesh cricketers.They

Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies

Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim

Today was the night for me: Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan had a great nightin Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 on Saturday. His team Guyana AmazonWarriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders to seal the playoffs. And in the

Odean Smith Smashes 5 Sixes In A Single Over in CPL

West Indian cricketers continue to master the shortest format of the game. Time and time again, the Windies players have dominated the T20 format and shown how successful they can

Guyana register second win in their seventh match, Shakib takes one wicket

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan joined the team and saw his team Guyana Amazon Warriors win acrucial victory in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Guyana defeated Shaki

Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list

South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

Phillips stars in New Zealand's crushing win against West Indies

New Zealand have won by a big marginof 90 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series very easily against thehosts West Indies on Friday (August 12) in Jamaica and grabbed th

New Zealand begin T20I series with 13-run win against West Indies

New Zealand have beaten WestIndies by 13 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday(August 10) at Sabina Park. Two good innings from- Devon Conway and KaneWillia

Indian spinners dismantle West Indies to make record in last T20I

India have secured another win againstWest Indies and ended a successful tour on Sunday (August 7). They beat thehosts by a big margin of 88 runs in the last T20I of the series and

