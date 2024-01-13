
NZC News
thumb

Will Young included in New Zealand's squad in place of injured Josh Clarkson

Josh Clarkson was supposed tojoin the New Zealand squad ahead of the third T20I against Pakistan. But that'snot happening anymore because of a shoulder injury. Will Young joins the

thumb

New Zealand to start home season with series against Bangladesh

New Zealand men's cricket teamwill play South Africa in a two-match Test series in February as they try towin their first Test series against the Proteas. After that, the Blackcaps

thumb

Gary Stead to stay as New Zealand head coach for two more years

On Tuesday (July 11), the NewZealand cricket board announced that Gary Stead will remain the national team'shead coach until the middle of 2025.In November of this year, afterthe O

thumb

Adam Milne given a NZC contract after five years

Fast bowler Adam Milne has been offered a central New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contract for the first time in five years.Adam Milne has been handed a central contract for New Zealand

thumb

New Zealand's Ian Mackenzie to train Bangladesh's curators

Curators have to play a big rolein cricket even though they are not very famous. So curators also need to beskilled to maintain the standard of play. Ian Mackenzie will train curat

thumb

Martin Guptill released from NZC central contract

New Zealand star pacer TrentBoult turned down a central contract ahead of the T20 World Cup a couple of monthsago. Even though he got a chance to play in the World Cup, he lost his

thumb

Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman

Greg Barclay has beenoverwhelmingly re-elected to a second two-year term as the Independent Chair ofthe International Cricket Council (ICC).After Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, thechairman

thumb

Glenn Phillips' six hits a little girl in the crowd, taken to hospital immediately

New Zealand batsman GlennPhillips won the match for New Zealand against Bangladesh yesterday by hittinga six to long-on off Shoriful Islam’s delivery. They won the match by 8wicket

thumb

Boult wants to play Tests despite the cancellation of central contract

Trent Boult was considered theleader of the New Zealand Test team’s bowling attack. But Boult voluntarilywithdrew from the central contract a few days ago. There is concern aboutse

thumb

Taylor reveals Stokes wanted to play for New Zealand

Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has revealed in his autobiography Ross Taylor Black &amp;amp; White thathe asked the Kiwi-born all-rounder Ben Stokes if he wanted to play f

thumb

New Zealand name full-strength squad for West Indies tour

Bangladesh team visited WestIndies just a few days ago. India are now on a Caribbean tour. New Zealand willalso go to the country a few days later. And for this, New Zealand Cricke

thumb

Wagner-Conway in the New Zealand XI in the warm-up match against Bangladesh

The two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and visiting Bangladesh will be played in the new year. Before that, the Tigers will play a practice match against the hosts. Ne

