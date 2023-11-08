NZ vs SL News
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match 41, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand and Sri Lanka will play the 41st match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The Black Caps and Sri Lanka are currently ranked fourth and eighth in the rankings of the 10-team
Another Seifert special helps New Zealand clinch the T20I series
New Zealand won the final T20I by 4 wickets in last over and snatched the series from Lankans by 2-1. New Zealand chased down the mammoth 183 with a spare of 1 ball and 4 wickets i
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand meets Sri Lanka on Saturday in the third and final T20I of the series. Hosts New Zealand returned to winning ways with an easy 9-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I to level
Milne runs riot as New Zealand level the series
New Zealand won the second T20I by 9 wickets and levelled the series against Sri Lanka. After winning the first T20I in superover Sri Lanka was buoyed and was eyeing to snatch the
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After a nervous breakdown in the first T20I, New Zealand will be hoping to recover and level the streak when they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Wednesday 5 April.New Zeal
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After a successful showing in the ODI series, New Zealand will hope to continue their good form in the T20 format when they take on Sri Lanka in their first T20I encounter on Sunda
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand will play Sri Lanka in the second three-game ODI series on Tuesday 28 March.In the opening ODI, Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating loss to New Zealand.The second ODI of t
Henry Shipley's maiden five wicket haul thump the Lankans
New Zealand thrashed the Lankans with a thumping win by 198 runs in their first ODI of the series. New Zealand completely dismantled the Asian lions, didn't even give a single chan
Kane-Nicholls show put New Zealand in commanding position
New Zealand had a strong day yesterday and their old cliche Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls made it more stronger in this day. Kane and Nicholls put on a show in Wellington. The
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand meets Sri Lanka in the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test of the two-game series begins Friday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. local time.New Zealand and Sri Lanka wi
Kane, Mitchell star in last ball thriller against Sri Lanka
New Zealand won a last ball thriller against Sri Lanka and go 1-0 up in the series. New Zealand started the day with a target of 259 having 9 wickets in hands. Two of their best ba
New Zealand in the driver's seat after Mitchell ton in Christchurch
When New Zealand resumed their innings on day 3, they were in a spot of bother. But the partnership between Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell shifted some momentum towards the K