NZ tour to SCO News


New Zealand tour of Scotland: squad, Fixtures, broadcast and venues details and everything you need to know

After clinching both the ODI and T20I series in Ireland, theNew Zealand cricket teamwill take on hosts Scotland in a short white-ball series featuring two T20Is and a one-off ODI s



SCO vs NZ: Kyle Coetzer retires from T20 Internationals, Scotland announce squad for NZ series

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer will miss next week's T20 ties with New Zealand after withdrawing from the format.Kyle Coetzer, the former Scotland captain, has announced his

