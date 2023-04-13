NZ tour to PAK News
Pakistan vs New Zealand series, Schedules, Fixtures all you need to know
The New Zealand cricket team's tour of Pakistan begins on Thursday 14 April and will last until early May.During this tour, the two teams will compete in five T20 International (T2
Won't be easy to play in Pakistan on home conditions, says Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is looking forward to the T20I and ODI series against Pakistan, which begin on April 14.The New Zealand side landed in Lahore early Tuesday
New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for limited-over series
The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan ahead of the limited-over series against the home team on Tuesday.The New Zealand team led by Tom Latham arrived in Pakistan on Tue
Rawalpindi hosts two ODIs while PCB announces revised NZ Series schedule
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Rawalpindi received an additional ODI match against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed that Rawalpindi will hos
Revised schedule announced for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to streamline the New Zealand men's cricket team's tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is.The Paki
Tickets for Pakistan and New Zealand ODIs go on sale
Ticket sales for the One-Day International Series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena started today.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched ti
Milne withdraws from NZ ODI series against Pakistan and India
Fast bowler Adam Milne has been dropped from New Zealand's upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan and India, the Black Caps announced on Monday.The Blackcaps
Pakistan is special to me says Ish Sodhi
New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi said Friday Pakistan is special to him as his grandmother lived in Pakistan's Punjab before moving to India.New Zealand's leg spinner Ish Sodhi said F
New Zealand team arrives in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs
The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Pakistan for the first time in 18 years on Saturday to play three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals.The Kiwis' arrival
PCB announce squad for Test series against New Zealand
The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 16-man Test squad for the two-game Test series against New Zealand, which begins December 26 in Karachi.Pakistan have called up Kamran Gh
New Zealand Squad Announced For ODI Series Against Pakistan And India
New Zealand have named ODI squads for the Tour of Pakistan and India, with two different captains being named to lead the team in the two different series.Canterbury all-rounder He
Upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand series schedule changed
Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have agreed to bring the New Zealand men's team's tour forward by a day.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the rev