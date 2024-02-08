
Nuwanidu Fernando News
thumb

Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs

Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa

thumb

Kohli's devastating 166* helps India whitewash Sri Lanka, set new world record in ODIs

Sri Lanka succumb to a world-recorddefeat against India in the last match of the three-match ODI series. India beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 317runs, which is the biggest in O

thumb

KL Rahul, bowlers star in India's series-clinching win over Sri Lanka

India beat Sri Lanka by 4 wicketsin the second match of the three-match ODI series on Thursday (January 12). Asa result of this victory, India win the series with one match in hand

