NSW News
thumb

Chandika Hathurusingha leaves NSW job to return as Bangladesh head coach again

Sri Lankan coach ChandikaHathurusingha has resigned from the coaching panel of Australia's state teamNew South Wales (NSW) to take charge as the head coach of the Bangladesh nation

thumb

Bangladesh appoint David Moore as the Head of Programs

David Moore has been appointed asthe Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 58-year-oldAustralian has signed a two-year contract with BCB which starts next mon

thumb

Bans were heavy but proportionate to public's disappointment: NSW

Former Australia captain and vice-captain Steve Smith and David Warner are currently facing a 12-month ban, imposed by Cricket Australia for being involved in ball tampering. A lot

