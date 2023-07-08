
Nijat Masood News
thumb

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haqhas been ruled out of the upcoming two-match T20I series against Bangladesh.Afghanistan is the most dominant inthe T20 format among the three formats

thumb

Bangladesh on the verge of victory after third day

Bangladesh are on the verge ofvictory in the Dhaka Test against Afghanistan. Chasing the target of 662 runsset by Bangladesh, the visiting team lost the wickets of the two openers

thumb

Ebadot runs riot over Afghanistan before Zakir-Shanto's fantastic partnership

Despite having a tough morning session Bangladesh ended the day on a high. Bangladesh lost 5 wickets having been scored only 20 in the morning session. Both the settled overnight b

thumb

Afghanistan recall Samiullah Shinwari after two years for Asia Cup

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on Tuesday (August 16).The Asia Cup is scheduled to start from August 27 this month.Mohamma

thumb

No Mujeeb in Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series againstIreland. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, one of the main weapons of the bowlingatt

thumb

Debutant Masood, Najibullah star in Afghanistan's win

Afghanistan have started the T20Iseries with a win again against Zimbabwe after their dominance in the ODI serieswhich they won by 3-0. They beat the hosts by 6 wickets on Saturday

