Nida Dar hit in the face, out of the New Zealand series
Diana Baig will miss the entiretyof Pakistan's One-Day International tour of New Zealand due to a broken finger,and Nida Dar's availability for the Women's Championship series' sec
Pakistan women's squad announced for Bangladesh tour
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announceda 15-member women’s squad for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.As part of the ICC Women'sChampionship 2022-25, Pakistan will go to Banglade
ICC announced nominees for Women's player of the month of October
Three Asian players are shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month October 2022 Awards.In the ICC Player of the Month category, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are shortlisted
Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India
India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista
Thailand stun Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup
The Thailand women's team haspicked up their first win in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup by defeating strong Pakistanwomen’s team by 4 wickets in their third match of the Women's Asia Cu
Bangladesh suffer 9-wicket defeat against Pakistan
Bangladesh have succumbed to a miserabledefeat of 9 wickets against Pakistan in the 5th match of the Women’sT20 Asia Cup on Monday (October 3) in Sylhet. After being sent to bat fi
Nida Dar plays and achieves new record despite father's collapse
In the opening match of the series against the West Indies (at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua), Nida Dar became the first bowler, male or female, to take 100 wickets in the s