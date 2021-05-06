
Nick Lee News
thumb

Gibson unavailable for Sri Lanka ODIs

Bangladesh fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson will be on a leave during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka.Bangladesh Cricket Board director Akram Khan confirmed Gibson's unavailab

thumb

BCB Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Lee tested Corona positive

One Bangladeshi cricketer and also a member of the support staff have tested positive for COVID-19.Incidentally, both had no visible symptoms leading up to the sample collection (w

thumb

Sri Lanka's physical trainer Nick Lee to miss Pakistan tour

BIPIN DANISri Lanka's physical trainer Nick Lee will miss the forthcoming tour of Pakistan.According to the highly placed sources in SLC, the 36-year-old former English cricketer,

